DELMARVA - A 16-year-old boy from Laurel has been arrested as a suspect in the April 1 shooting at the 200 building of the Little Creek Apartments in Laurel that led to one person hurt, according to police.
Laurel police say they identified the suspect with the help of the public and witnesses. At the time of the shooting, police said there was a crowd of about 300 in the parking lot of the apartment building.
They say on Friday evening, they received information that the suspect had fled to Maryland. They say they, along with Cambridge Police, found and arrested the suspect.
When the boy was arrested, police say he had a 3D-printed "ghost gun" that was equipped with a high-capacity magazine, and the gun was modified for fully automatic fire. They also say the gun was loaded with the same ammunition found at the scene.
The boy is being charged with the following:
- Attempted manslaughter
- Assault in the first degree
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession, purchase, ownership, or control of a firearm/destructive weapon within 10 years of a prior felony conviction
- Reckless endangering in the first degree
- Criminal mischief over $1,000 (3 counts)
As of Saturday evening, the boy is being held pending extradition to Delaware, according to Laurel police.
Laurel police say this is still an active investigation.