Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&