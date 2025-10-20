DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a teen injured.
Dover Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 19, around 4:30 a.m., on Trafalgar Drive. Investigators say a 16-year-old boy was walking down on the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
Police say the victim was treated at Bayhealth Kent Campus for gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.
Police say there are no leads at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police Department.