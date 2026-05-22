SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide in Seaford and searching for a suspect.
According to DSP, troopers were called to German Road in Seaford on Thursday, May 21 at about 8:45 p.m. on reports of a car crash. There, police say they found the driver, a 17-year-old from Laurel, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at a nearby hospital. His identity has not yet been released.
Police say the victim was shot by an unknown suspect near the Concord Pond boat ramp on German Road. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact DSP at 302-741-2821.