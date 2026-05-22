Deadly Shooting Generic

Pixabay 

 Pixabay

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide in Seaford and searching for a suspect.

According to DSP, troopers were called to German Road in Seaford on Thursday, May 21 at about 8:45 p.m. on reports of a car crash. There, police say they found the driver, a 17-year-old from Laurel, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at a nearby hospital. His identity has not yet been released. 

Police say the victim was shot by an unknown suspect near the Concord Pond boat ramp on German Road. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact DSP at 302-741-2821. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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