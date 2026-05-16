MILLSBOROR, Del. – An 18-year-old Millsboro woman died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Hollyville Road, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. near Harmony Cemetery Road as a Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on a wet section of roadway.
Investigators said the driver, identified as Paishence Young, lost control while going through a curve. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and was struck on the passenger side by a Hyundai Tucson. A Jeep Cherokee traveling behind the Hyundai then crashed while trying to avoid the collision.
Young, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The drivers of the Hyundai and Jeep, a 45-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman, both from Lewes, were not injured.
The roadway was closed for about three hours while troopers investigated and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.