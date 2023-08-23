18-Year-Old Felon Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - State police arrested an 18-year-old felon for gun possession and drug dealing.
Delaware State Police say on Aug. 22 around 3:40 p.m., members of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force responded to the 400 building of Little Creek Apartments in Laurel. Police say they received information that Jeremiah Handy, 18, of Seaford, was allegedly selling drugs in the area and had a gun.
Detectives say they arrived and saw Handy standing behind the 400 building with a handgun in his waistband. Authorities say Handy began reaching for the gun, but detectives were able to take him into custody without incident.
Detectives reportedly recovered the loaded handgun, approximately 2.13 ounces of marijuana, and over $2,100 in suspected drug dealing proceedings in Handy's pockets and backpack.
Handy was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Handy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $170,500 cash bond.