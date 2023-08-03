SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect following the fatal shooting of a man on July 31st near the Pemberton Manor Apartments.
Police say they arrived at the Apartments on Fairground Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday night on reports of a shooting. There they found Keith Lamonth Chaney, 34, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Chaney was taken to a nearby hospital and declared dead.
On Wednesday, State Troopers in coordination with the Salisbury Police Department arrested a suspect at his home. The suspect has been identified as Bisheri Damond Jacobs, 19, of Salisbury. Jacobs has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.
Jacobs was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center and is being held without bond.
A motive for the fatal shooting has not yet been specified.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 443-366-5072.