ONANCOCK, Va. - The Lilliston Building will receive $1,000,000 in funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The building, which has sat vacant is in Onancock's historic district.
Gary Agar, who spends a lot of time in the town says the mixed use nature of the project will be good for the town.
"When we receive any benefit from the government in that way, lets look at what kind of benefits. Whether it's to be commercial benefit from some businesses that can open. That's certainly opportunity for a lot of people, not just businesses but the people employed," he said.
Plans for the privately owned building include commercial storefronts on the first floor and six residential units upstairs.
The town says two businesses have already committed to locating in the building.
Susan Gibian manages Dawn, a women's clothing store across the street from the Lilliston Building.
"That is a building that sits in the middle of town. It takes up a lot of space and to have it revitalized would really be a wonderful thing for the town," she said.
Agar says he would like to see more funding going into the revitalization of buildings like this one.
"The businesses give opportunity both for the customers and for those employed," he said.
The funding was requested by the town back in July. It was approved by Virginia's Department of Housing and Community Development earlier this month.
The Department of Housing and Community Development says with just those two businesses alone, the redevelopment is expected to bring at least 20 jobs to Accomack County.
THE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT SAYS WITH JUST THOSE TWO BUSINESSES ALONE -- THE REDEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED TO BRING AT LEAST 20 JOBS TO ACCOMACK COUNTY.