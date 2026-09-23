SOMEREST COUNTY, Md. - Congressman Andy Harris announced that more than $2.1 million will go toward bolstering programs at University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Congressman Harris says UMES will receive $2,131,929 in federal funding through the Supplemental HBCU Mandatory Grants program.
“UMES has a long history of educating students on the Eastern Shore and preparing graduates for careers in Maryland and across the country.", said Congressman Harris. "This $2.1 million in funding will strengthen academic programs and provide additional resources for students.”