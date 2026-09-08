SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Somerset County.
Maryland State Police say they were called to a home on Dividing Creek Road near Pocomoke City for a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The area is near the Worcester-Somerset County line.
Troopers say they found an unresponsive woman, identified as Christine Wells, 67. Police also found Robert Dehart, 66, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both died at the scene.
Investigators believe Wells and Dehart were previously in a relationship and Wells was acting as Dehart's Caretaker.
Authorities say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled Wells' death as homicide.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call 202-953-1903.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.