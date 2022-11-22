MILLSBORO, Del.- 2 Millsboro men have been arrested after a car crash on John J. William Highway last night.
22 year-old Evan Briscoe and 25 year- old Joshua Baull were traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway at a reportedly high rate of speed. At the time, a 2022 Lexus RX, operated by a 35-year-old male of Lewes, DE, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe attempted to avoid striking the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ultimately the front right of his vehicle struck the left rear of the Lexus. This impact caused the Lexus to rotate clockwise until it struck a guardrail along the south edge of John J Williams Highway. After striking the guardrail, the Lexus was redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles had a second collision.
When police arrived at the scene, they say Briscoe and Baull displayed obvious signs of impairment. Troopers discovered a handgun with an obliterated serial number inside of the vehicle. Troopers were able to determine the serial number, and a computer inquiry on the firearm revealed it was reported stolen by the Georgetown Police Department in February. Additionally, Baull was located with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. Baull and Briscoe were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The operator of the Lexus and a 28-year-old female passenger were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries sustained from the collision.