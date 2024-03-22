OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The coastal town has been awarded $20 million in federal grants. It will help get a four year project to revamp Baltimore Avenue underway.
Baltimore Avenue is one of Ocean City's most heavily traveled roads, and it is ripe for an overhaul. Above-ground utility lines dominate the landscape, and some of those poles can pose a tricky challenge for drivers.
"The crooked poles, they tend to take mirrors from buses and trucks," said Bill Murphy.
Initially, plans to put wires underground, like they are North of 15th street, expand sidewalks and redo drainage systems was going to cost $20 million. A price that has since doubled.
"Costs for everything from asphalt to transformers to PVC pipe, all just kind of skyrocketed on us," said City Manager Terry McGean.
So this federal grant will help, but town officials will still need to find a way to fund the other half.
"We'll borrow the money over two separate bond issuances, so that's how we'll fund the remaining $20 million," said McGean. "This all needs to go to the council for approval."
The project will be done in phases, with crews beginning their work at 15th street and then traveling south all the way to North Division Street. It is expected to take four years to complete.
With the path for funding now a lot clearer though, neighbors are hopeful some longtime issues will be a thing of the past.
"During a rainstorm it[flood water] still comes halfway up the sidewalk, even after they've redone the drains half a dozen times," said Murphy.
Work is expected to begin in the fall of next year.