DELMARVA - With the holidays just around the corner, shipping deadlines to ensure your packages arrive before Christmas are fast approaching.
The United States Postal Service announced its shipping deadlines:
Ground Advantage: Dec. 18
First-Class Mail: Dec. 18
Priority Mail: Dec. 19
Priority Express: Dec. 21
People flocked to the post office on E. Salisbury Pkwy Wednesday to ensure they didn't miss those deadlines.
Doug Dryden was there to drop off his final batch of Christmas cards.
"I got a mailer in the mail from the post office that had the deadline dates, and my wife gave it to me, and I paid attention," says Dryden. "Sometimes there are lines at this post office, but I am able too get my business done quickly."
UPS has provided the following deadlines to ensure your shipment arrives by December 24:
UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19
UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20
UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23
UPS Ground: Check the UPS website here.
For FedEx deliveries by December 24, these are the deadlines this year:
FedEx Ground 4 Day Shipping: Dec. 18
FedEx Home Delivery 4 Day Shipping: Dec. 18
FedEx Ground 3 Day Shipping: Dec. 19
FedEx Home Delivery 2 to 3 Day Shipping: Dec. 20
FedEx Home Delivery 1 Day Shipping: Dec. 23
FedEx Overnight: Dec. 23
FedEx Same Day: Dec. 24
The start of Hanukkah also falls on December 25 this year, with Kwanza beginning December 26.