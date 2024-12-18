Salisbury Post Office

DELMARVA - With the holidays just around the corner, shipping deadlines to ensure your packages arrive before Christmas are fast approaching.

The United States Postal Service announced its shipping deadlines: 

Ground Advantage: Dec. 18

First-Class Mail: Dec. 18 

Priority Mail: Dec. 19

Priority Express: Dec. 21

People flocked to the post office on E. Salisbury Pkwy Wednesday to ensure they didn't miss those deadlines. 

Doug Dryden was there to drop off his final batch of Christmas cards.

"I got a mailer in the mail from the post office that had the deadline dates, and my wife gave it to me, and I paid attention," says Dryden. "Sometimes there are lines at this post office, but I am able too get my business done quickly."

UPS has provided the following deadlines to ensure your shipment arrives by December 24:

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

UPS Ground: Check the UPS website here

For FedEx deliveries by December 24, these are the deadlines this year: 

FedEx Ground 4 Day Shipping: Dec. 18

FedEx Home Delivery 4 Day Shipping: Dec. 18

FedEx Ground 3 Day Shipping: Dec. 19

FedEx Home Delivery 2 to 3 Day Shipping: Dec. 20

FedEx Home Delivery 1 Day Shipping: Dec. 23

FedEx Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx Same Day: Dec. 24

The start of Hanukkah also falls on December 25 this year, with Kwanza beginning December 26.

Tags

Broadcast/Video Journalist

Kirstyn Clark was born and raised in Cary, N.C. She's the daughter of Jonathan and Amelia Clark, and the younger sister of Jonathan Clark II. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she double majored and earned a bachelor of arts in media and journalism and psychology. When she's not covering the news, Kirstyn enjoys exploring Delmarva, exercising outdoors, reading a good book on the beach, or watching a new TV series or movie. 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you