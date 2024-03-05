VIRGINIA - President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump are both projected to win their respective primaries in the key battleground state of Virginia on Super Tuesday.
As of 8:30 p.m., President Joe Biden was the projected winner in the Commonwealth with a reported 89.1% of the Democratic votes.
In Accomack County, Biden held a strong 93.5% of the county's democratic primary votes against challengers Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips.
Former President Donald Trump was also projected to win Virginia's primary on Super Tuesday, with a reported 66.1% of the Commonwealth's Republican votes as of 8:30 p.m.
In Accomack County, Trump had received 81.3% of the the county's Republican votes as of 8:40 p.m. as challenger Nikki Haley trailed with 17.5%.
This article will be updated as final primary results are tallied.