LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say they arrested a 60-year-old motorcyclist after he crashed into an SUV last night.
DSP say there was a report of a crash in the parking lot of Tacos Chabelita on Sussex Highway around 9 p.m. last night.
They say their investigation revealed Wade Bowersox, from Bethel, crashed his motorcycle into the side of a parked SUV. After he crashed, he moved the motorcycle behind the restaurant before going inside, police say.
DSP say they found Bowersox inside the restaurant showing signs of impairment. As officers took him outside, they say he tried to hide a small bag of what they suspect was cocaine in one of the motorcycle's saddle bags. Troopers then arrested him.
DSP say they found the following after searching his motorcycle:
- About 1.68g of suspected cocaine
- A digital scale
- Alcoholic beverages
DSP say Bowersox has five prior DUI-related convictions and a suspended driver's license.
Bowersox was charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $32,602 cash bond:
- 6th offense driving under the influence of alcohol (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while suspended
- Related traffic offenses