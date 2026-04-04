harbeson rollover 1

Courtesy Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.

HARBESON, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says early in the morning of April 3, they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident involving a vehicle rollover with possible entrapment, prompting other emergency response units to also be contacted.

Fire company officials say a 4-door sedan was traveling on Hollymount Road and left the roadway for an unknown reason, overturned, then came to rest in a wooded area. No entrapment was found as the driver fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency response units.

harbeson rollover 2

Courtesy Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.

Part of Hollymount Road was closed during the incident and investigation, officials say.

Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

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Courtesy Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.
harbeson rollover 3

Courtesy Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.