HARBESON, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says early in the morning of April 3, they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident involving a vehicle rollover with possible entrapment, prompting other emergency response units to also be contacted.
Fire company officials say a 4-door sedan was traveling on Hollymount Road and left the roadway for an unknown reason, overturned, then came to rest in a wooded area. No entrapment was found as the driver fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency response units.
Part of Hollymount Road was closed during the incident and investigation, officials say.
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.