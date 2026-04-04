MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - A man is being treated for non-life-threatening burns after an accidental fire in Mardela Springs.
According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the lawnmower was being used to cut grass around a ditch when it got stuck. As the man was trying to get it out, the grass caught on fire from the hot exhaust. Officials say the man got burned as he was using a fire extinguisher to put it out.
This incident was on Sharptown Road in Mardela Springs Saturday afternoon.
The man was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center for treatment.
It took six firefighters 10 minutes to control the flames.