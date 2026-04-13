ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, VA– The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company is asking beachgoers to report any sightings of a missing mare after she was unaccounted for during Spring Pony Roundups.
Saltwater Cowboys successfully gathered the North and South Herds for semi-annual veterinarian checks April 11 and 12, but say they did not encounter "Miss Admiral Halsey."
Officials say they fear the worst as the mare, not seen for more than a month, is presumed missing. However, the Fire Company is asking for the public's help in finding her.
"Miss Admiral Halsey" is described as a 2018 Palomino mare with a thin blaze, not looking unhealthy or malnourished when she was last seen February 21.
The Fire Company says it did not find the mare or her remains during roundups and checks in her home range, approximately three miles south of the Virginia-Maryland border.
Anyone who can report a recent confirmed sighting of the mare is asked to contact the Fire Company at 757-336-1119.