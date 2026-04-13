SALISBURY, Md. - One person is dead and four more were hurt in a crash on Route 50 in Salisbury, west of Hobbs Road, on Saturday evening.
Salisbury police say a Toyota was driving north on Hobbs Road, trying to cross the intersection on Rt. 50, when it collided with a Jeep on the highway.
Officials say the three people in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Salisbury police say there were two people in the Jeep, both taken to a hospital for treatment, and the passenger, 77-year-old Kharon Webster, was pronounced dead at the hospital, due to injuries from the crash.
The crash is still being investigated by Salisbury police.