MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says they were alerted to a two-vehicle crash with rollover on the morning of May 30. It happened on Oak Orchard Road at the entrance to Oak Orchard West in Millsboro.
They say it appeared that a white Ford Escape and a maroon Ford pickup collided at the entrance to Oak Orchard West, which caused the pickup to overturn on its side. In order to extricate the occupant of the pickup, the truck's windshield needed to be removed.
The Delaware State Fire Police coordinated traffic control and closed Oak Orchard Road during the incident.
Officials say the Delaware State Police are investigating the accident.