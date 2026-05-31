Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Bay-facing portions of Dorchester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT Monday through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/04 PM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 01/05 AM 3.4 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 01/05 PM 2.2 0.2 0.7 1 NONE 02/06 AM 2.8 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 02/06 PM 2.3 0.3 0.7 1 NONE 03/06 AM 3.0 1.0 0.9 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/02 PM 2.8 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 01/02 AM 3.4 1.3 1.2 1-2 MINOR 01/03 PM 2.4 0.3 0.7 1 NONE 02/03 AM 2.8 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 02/04 PM 2.5 0.4 0.8 1 NONE 03/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.8 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/01 PM 2.8 0.6 1.3 1 NONE 01/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 01/02 PM 2.3 0.1 0.8 1 NONE 02/02 AM 2.8 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 02/02 PM 2.2 0.0 0.7 1 NONE 03/03 AM 3.1 0.9 0.9 1 NONE &&