DELMARVA - Join WBOC and all of Draper Media for a local Easter tradition with our 2026 SonRise Sermons special “Crown Him King.”
The one-hour broadcast will air Easter Sunday morning at 6 a.m. on WBOC, with a radio simulcast and online recording also available.
This year’s program features seven voices from across Draper Media stations, each reading a portion of the Easter story and creating a unified retelling of the Gospel through a mix of personalities and perspectives.
Featured readers include Lisa Bryant, Jason Lee, Matthew Pencek, Paul Williams, Grace Eckerle, Alexis Griess, and David Scott.
The special also includes Easter messages from two local pastors: Pastor David Vargas of United Church’s Sussex Campus and Pastor Jonathan Quatela of the Church Ambassador Network of Delaware. The pastors will offer reflections centered on the meaning and hope of the resurrection.
Music will play a major role in the broadcast as well, with contributions from multi-platinum composer and producer Tommee Profitt, along with performances from Greenwood Mennonite Church, Christina Gaul, and Jazmin Salaberrios.
Produced locally and filmed across Delmarva, the program marks the seventh season of SonRise Sermons, continuing its mission of sharing messages of hope, encouragement, and faith with viewers across the region and beyond.