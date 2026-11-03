GOLDSBORO, Md. - A 21-year-old man died after a car crash in Goldsboro Tuesday morning.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says around 7 a.m., a Honda was driving on Davis Road when the driver did not stop at a stop sign.
They say the Honda entered the intersection and was hit on the driver's side by a Chevrolet driving on Union Road. Sheriffs say investigators believe fog and reduced visibility may have been a factor in the crash.
The driver of the Honda was a 21-year-old man from Marydel. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
Officials say the people in the Chevrolet declined medical treatment at the scene.
Union Road was closed as investigators processed the scene and cleared the roadway.
Caroline County Sheriffs and the Maryland State Police crash team are investigating.