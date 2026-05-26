DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday night.
According to investigators, a Jeep Wrangler was attempting to turn left at a flashing red arrow onto Lepore Drive from North DuPont Highway on May 25 at about 8 p.m. While turning, the jeep entered the path of a Yamaha R1 motorcycle travelling south, according to police. The motorcycle then struck the passenger side of the jeep.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist, 22-year-old Emmanuel Farmer, of Smyrna, severely injured. Farmer was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Dover Police say it is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but investigators believe Farmer was speeding prior to the collision. No charges have been filed though the case remains under investigation.