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(MGN)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on Sunday.

Police say the crash occurred just before 5:15 p.m. on March 22 when a Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on Zoar Road and failed to navigate a curve west of Governor Stockley Road. The Silverado drove off the road into a farm field, striking an irrigation system and utility pole before overturning, according to investigators.

The driver, William Chilel-Ramirez, 23, of Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who witnessed the crash 302-703-3266.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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