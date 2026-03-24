GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on Sunday.
Police say the crash occurred just before 5:15 p.m. on March 22 when a Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on Zoar Road and failed to navigate a curve west of Governor Stockley Road. The Silverado drove off the road into a farm field, striking an irrigation system and utility pole before overturning, according to investigators.
The driver, William Chilel-Ramirez, 23, of Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who witnessed the crash 302-703-3266.