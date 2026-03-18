SELBYVILLE, Del. – Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced a second round of performances for its 2026 season, marking a milestone year with the debut of a new permanent stage and upgraded back-of-house facilities.
The outdoor venue, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, will open its 19th season on July 8 with a performance by Matteo Bocelli. The season runs through early October and features a mix of live music, comedy, theater and family programming.
The newly announced shows expand on an initial lineup released in February, adding a range of artists across genres. Performers include KC and the Sunshine Band on July 10, Jon Pardi on Aug. 20, Gary Clark Jr. on Sept. 5 and Lee Brice on Sept. 12.
Several tribute acts are also scheduled, including 1964 the Tribute on July 11, Forever Motown on Aug. 14, Magical Mystery Doors on Aug. 28 and Eaglemania on Oct. 3.
The season will also feature a variety of free and family-friendly events, including the Freeman Arts Family Fun Fest and a performance by Go Go Gadjet on July 15, Locals Under the Lights on July 23, This Is Delaware: An Arts Celebration for DE250 on July 25, a comedy performance by Eric Dittelman on July 30, Tartan Terrors on Aug. 22 and First State Ballet Theatre on Aug. 27.
Public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. March 20 at freemanarts.org.
With the opening of the new stage, the venue will introduce a redesigned Grand Green with a nearly 30-foot grade to improve sightlines. New pathways will connect seating areas, and guests will be able to choose from reserved seating, general admission lawn and terrace spaces, or standing-room-only pit areas depending on the performance.