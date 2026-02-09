SELBYVILLE, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion is celebrating its 19th season with a grand opening and a star-studded list of performances planned for 2026.
The outdoor venue announced the first round of performances for its 19th season, marking the grand opening of its new permanent stage and back-of-house facilities. More than 20 concerts, comedy shows, theatrical productions and family-friendly events are part of the initial lineup, running from July through September, with additional shows still to come.
Officials with the pavilion, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, says the upgrades are designed to elevate the experience for both performers and audiences, while continuing its mission of providing accessible arts programming across the region.
The 2026 season kicks off July 8 and features a mix of national touring acts, tribute performances, comedians and returning fan favorites spanning multiple genres and generations.
Tickets for the first wave of performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13, at freemanarts.org.
Venue officials say performances will continue to be announced on a rolling basis as additional shows are confirmed.
“This season represents a milestone moment for Freeman Arts Pavilion,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. “Our new permanent stage and artist facilities allow us to elevate every aspect of the experience — for performers, for patrons and for our community. As we open our 19th season, we’re proud to continue expanding access to the arts while welcoming audiences to enjoy world-class performances in a venue designed for the future.”
Along with the new stage, the venue is debuting reimagined seating options, including reserved seating and an upgraded Grand Green designed to improve views and accessibility. Paved pathways, new seating configurations and optional add-on experiences, such as Patio Passes and ticket insurance, will also be available for select shows.
Officials say the redesigned layout allows audiences to enjoy clear stage views framed by mature trees and lake views, while still preserving the pavilion’s signature sunset backdrop.
2026 Freeman Arts Pavilion performers and dates
July
-Matteo Bocelli — Falling In Love World Tour (July 8)
-Little Big Town (July 9)
-Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show (July 16)
-Kathleen Madigan — Day Drinking Tour (July 18)
-Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Preservation Hall Jazz Band (July 24)
-Yachtley Crew — Seas the Night Tour (July 26)
-The Marshall Tucker Band (July 31)
August
-John Mulaney — Mister Whatever (Aug. 2)
-Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler with Spin Doctors (Aug. 4)
-The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (Aug. 6)
-An Evening with Joe Bonamassa (Aug. 7)
-The String Cheese Incident — Just Keep Spinning Tour (Aug. 9)
-The Fray — Summer of Light Tour with Dashboard Confessional (Aug. 10)
-Indigo Girls (Aug. 15)
-Jake Owen (Aug. 16)
-Arts & Jazz Festival (Aug. 18)
-Clear Space Theatre Company presents Mean Girls: The Musical (Aug. 19)
-Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen (Aug. 21)
-Celebrating 55 Years of The Allman Brothers “At Fillmore East” with Melody Trucks, The Fitzkee Brothers & Friends (Aug. 25)
-Lady A (Aug. 29)
-Collective Soul (Aug. 30)
September
-Ray LaMontagne — Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour (Sept. 11)