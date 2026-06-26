DOVER, Del. - Dozens of incarcerated students received their high school diplomas Thursday during commencement ceremonies held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution and Sussex Correctional Institution.
The graduates, dressed in caps and gowns, celebrated the milestone alongside nearly 100 family members, community supporters, correctional officers, prison education teachers, Department of Education leaders, and fellow incarcerated residents.
The graduates are among 42 incarcerated students, ranging in age from 18 to 64, who earned Groves Adult High School diplomas across Delaware's four state prisons during the 2025-2026 academic year.
According to officials with the Delaware Department of Education, many people who enter prison do not possess a high school education. The DOE's prison education program assesses each student's education and literacy levels before placing them in courses designed to help them earn a high school diploma or GED, while also preparing them for additional academic and vocational training.
During the 2025-2026 school year, nearly 100 incarcerated students across Delaware's prison system earned their GEDs by passing certification exams. Others chose to pursue the Groves Adult High School diploma, which requires students to complete coursework and earn credits similar to those required in a traditional high school.
"I want you to know that I believe in you because, in my life, the people I respect and admire most are those who have set a goal and achieved it, especially those who have faced unimaginable and unintended challenges and overcome them," Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten told graduates during the ceremony at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution.
State officials say Delaware's prison education program is designed to provide incarcerated learners with academic, vocational, and life skills that support rehabilitation, reduce recidivism, and improve employment opportunities after release. More than 30 Department of Education teachers and support staff work in the state's correctional facilities, offering programs including Adult Basic Education, English as a Foreign Language, GED preparation, Groves Adult High School instruction, life skills courses, special education services, and vocational training.
"Completing high school requires commitment and hard work, and especially for incarcerated students it requires resilience," Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said. "Education is so important to achieving your full potential in life and it is absolutely vital to successful reentry."
Taylor said the Department of Correction remains committed to expanding educational opportunities that help incarcerated individuals prepare for successful lives after incarceration.