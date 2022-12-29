SCHUYLER, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man and two boys were found dead after the current apparently swept away an SUV at a river crossing. Virginia State Police said Wednesday that they are still searching for two other people believed to have been passengers in the Toyota 4Runner found submerged in the Rockfish River a day earlier. Police say it appears that the SUV tried to cross the flooded river at a low-water crossing on private property in Nelson County and it was swept away by the strong current. Investigators are trying to determine when it happened. Police say two boys, ages 11 and 17, were found dead on the riverbank and a 30-year-old man was found inside the SUV.
3 Dead in Virginia after SUV Tried to Cross Flooded River
