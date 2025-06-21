CAMDEN WYOMING CRASH.jpg

Photo: Camden-Wyoming Fire Company

CAMDEN, DE - The Camden Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Kent County on Friday night. 

On Friday, June 20th, at approximately 9:00pm, the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company was alerted to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Thomas Harmon Dr & Walmart Dr. in Camden, Delaware. Fire officials say there were people reported as being trapped inside the vehicles involved in the incident.

Camden-Wyoming Fire Company arrived on the scene and confirmed that there were 2 people trapped. They extracted the subjects as other units arrived on the scene to assist with extrication and fluid control. 

According to CWFC, three patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the local hospitals.

The scene was turned over to the Camden Police Department.

