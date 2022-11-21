SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales.
The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county.
Richard Gardner, chief liquor license inspector for the Wicomico Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners, said that of the 28 licensed establishments checked Thursday, the following 25 passed:
1) Caribbean Creole Café 705 West Isabella Street Salisbury, MD. 21801
2) Hobbs Road Station 31373 Old Ocean City Road Salisbury, MD 21804
3) Truitt Street Goose Creek 111 Truitt Street Salisbury, MD. 21804
4) Lombardi’s Tower Of Pisa 313 Civic Ave Salisbury, MD 21804
5) Ginger House 321 Civic Ave Salisbury, MD 21804
6) Reign Restaurant & Event Center 331 Civic Ave Salisbury, MD 21804
7) Goin’ Nuts Café 947 Mount Herman Road Salisbury, MD. 21804
8) Autumn Grove Tiger Mart 1801 Autumn Grove Court Salisbury, MD 21804
9) Winterplace Market 6731 Hobbs Road Salisbury, MD 21804
10) Cross Road Food Mart 2601 Old Ocean Road Salisbury, MD 21804
11) Wetcher Whisle 1220 Old Ocean City Road Salisbury, MD 21804
12) Royal Farms 1401 South Division Street Salisbury, MD 21804
13) Cheers 1324 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
14) Plaza Tapatia (South) 1502 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
15) Hunan Palace 418 North Fruitland Blvd. Fruitland, MD 21826
16) Fruitland Wine Rack 100 West Cedar Lane Fruitland, MD 21826
17) Sobo’s Wine Beerstro 1015 Eastern Shore Ave 21804
18) Salisbury Quick Stop 2513 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
19) Longhorn Steakhouse 2312 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
20) Ikebana Teriyaki & Sushi 501 East Naylor Mill Road Salisbury, MD 21801
21) Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 2316 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
22) Buffalo Wild Wings 2734 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
23) Eagle Express Mart 1312 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
24) Island Bistro 900 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
25) Naylor Food Mart 1101 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
The following three establishments failed Thursday's check:
1) Mojo’s 213 East Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
2) Center City Exxon 500 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD 21801
3) Royal Farm Store 1033 South Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury, MD. 21801
Gardner said the licensees of the establishments that failed the compliance checks will be required to appear before the Board of [Liquor] License Commissioners for a show cause hearing whereupon they could face fines or suspensions of their liquor licenses, or both. The clerks who sold the alcohol to the cadet will be charged by the officers of the task force, according to Gardner.
The task force is comprised of the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and the Salisbury Police Department.