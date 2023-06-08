LEWES, Del. - A young boy has unfortunately lost his foot after a freak lawnmower accident last night in Lewes.
Delaware State Police tell WBOC that they arrived on Buttonwood Drive Wednesday night for a medical-related call. There, they learned that the 3-year-old had been sitting on his father’s lap on a riding mower when the boy jumped off, according to police.
Police say the boy’s foot then became lodged under the mower and was severed.
The boy was flown to AI Dupont for medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.