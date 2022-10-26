ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to under-served households.
According to the governor's office, the goal of this initiative is to close the digital divide within the state. The contract is said to provide internet capable devices for an estimated 150,000 Maryland households.
“This transformative initiative will provide more Marylanders with the technology they need to have reliable, high-speed internet,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “Through the Office of Statewide Broadband and our Connect Maryland initiative, we have been able to increase access to broadband for tens of thousands of households through infrastructure improvements and digital equity initiatives.”
The governor's office says the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will partner with local governments and their community partners to distribute the devices in accordance with specific criteria. They say jurisdictions will be able to apply in early November at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Broadband/.
Last year, the governor announced the Connect Maryland initiative to ensure universal broadband statewide, with a total new investment of $400 million.