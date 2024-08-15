OCEAN CITY, MD– Hundreds of lady anglers took to the waters today for the start of the 30th annual Poor Girls Open fishing tournament.
Over 800 anglers and 166 boats registered for the three-day competition, with an estimated $237,780 in prize money on the line.
The annual ladies-only billfish catch-and-release tournament benefits breast cancer research and was founded by Capt. Steve Harman as an affordable competition for local waitresses and bartenders.
The Poor Girls open runs through Saturday with daily weigh-ins starting at 4 p.m. at Bahia Marina. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m., followed by an awards banquet at Seacrets.