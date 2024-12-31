OCEAN CITY, MD - The 31st annual "Penguin Swim" is set for Wednesday, January 1st in Ocean City. Registration for the event is still open.
The Penguin Swim is an annual event that raises funds to support the Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit community hospital in Berlin, Maryland.
According to the event's website, regular registration and check-in is on the day of (January 1st), from 9:00am to 11:30am. Registration is $35.00 per participant, if registering on January 1st.