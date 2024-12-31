Swimmers Dashing Into the Ocean

OCEAN CITY, MD - The 31st annual "Penguin Swim" is set for Wednesday, January 1st in Ocean City. Registration for the event is still open. 

The 31st annual "Penguin Swim" is set to take place on Wednesday, January 1st in Ocean City. Organizers say the big dip will take place on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street & the Ocean. 

The Penguin Swim is an annual event that raises funds to support the Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit community hospital in Berlin, Maryland. 

According to the event's website, regular registration and check-in is on the day of (January 1st), from 9:00am to 11:30am. Registration is $35.00 per participant, if registering on January 1st.

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you