Milford Crash 3.27

(Courtesy of Debra A. Scott)

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning.

According to investigators, a Jeep Liberty was driving on North St. near NW 4th St on March 27 just after 7 a.m. when it struck a parked car and then an electrical pole. Police say the Jeep then caught fire.

First responders were able to pull the driver from the Jeep and began life saving measures. The 32-year-old man was then taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity is currently being withheld. 

North St. between NW 4th St and North St Ext. was closed for over two hours following the crash.

Milford Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-422-8081.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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