MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning.
According to investigators, a Jeep Liberty was driving on North St. near NW 4th St on March 27 just after 7 a.m. when it struck a parked car and then an electrical pole. Police say the Jeep then caught fire.
First responders were able to pull the driver from the Jeep and began life saving measures. The 32-year-old man was then taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity is currently being withheld.
North St. between NW 4th St and North St Ext. was closed for over two hours following the crash.
Milford Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-422-8081.