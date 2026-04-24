SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Drivers can expect to see more bicyclists along coastal routes this weekend as the Quiet Resorts Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce's 37th annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour takes off April 24 and 25.
Registration is now closed for the rain or shine event, which benefits local nonprofits including the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
All routes will begin in Bethany Beach on the Garfield Parkway lawn outside the Christian Conference Center, with the following start times:
Friday
- 10-mile Coastal Cruise - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday
- 10-mile Coastal Cruise - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 100-mile Century ride starts 7-7:30 a.m. Saturday
- 100-kilometer Metric Century ride starts 7:30-8 a.m. Saturday
- 50-mile ride starts 8-8:30 a.m. Saturday
- 30-mile ride starts 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday
Several locations across eastern Sussex County will serve as rest stops during the event:
Friday
Downtown Bethany Beach and The Big Chill Beach Club from noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Tower Road at southbound Route 1 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
- Holt's Landing from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
- Bishop's Landing from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Selbyville and the Freeman Arts Pavilion from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A finish line party is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bethany Beach Center, followed by after parties at Bethany Blues, Bethany Boathouse and Mangos.