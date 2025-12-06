SALISBURY, M.d. - A tradition that brings big smiles and even bigger trucks: Operation Teddy Bear at Holly Center.
For four decades, Holly Center, a facility for individuals with physical and mental disabilities in Salisbury, has partnered with Perdue Farms drivers and community volunteers to give center residents a chance to hop into an 18-wheeler.
The event is inspired by country singer Red Sovine's song, "Teddy Bear," about a young, wheelchair-bound child who wishes for a ride in a big rig.
"It's all about starting the holiday season off right by giving residents rides here at the Holly Center," says Carrie Johnson, senior director of transportation at Perdue. "It's a heartwarming event and we're excited to be here today."
"It's just joyful. It's a little more than a holiday parade," says Tuesday Trott, the Chief Executive Officer of Holly Center, "Giving back to the community is important for everybody... just by the amount of hundreds of volunteers that are here today is an example of why Holly Center is so important to our community. I'm just grateful for the community support to help make our resident's lives here at Holly Center better."
For the center, Operation Teddy Bear is just the start of the holiday season.
"It is the kick-off to Holly Center's holiday season. We spend months preparing and the residents thoroughly enjoy it," says Trott. "The volunteers have just blossomed. The community involvement in Operation Teddy Bear... it's just infectious."