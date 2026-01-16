CRISFIELD, Md. - The Maryland State Police have announced the indictment of a Wicomico County man following an investigation into the alleged theft of over $670,000 from Crisfield American Legion Post 16.
MSP says Donald Lee Waters Jr., 56, of Salisbury, was indicted on Friday, Jan. 16, on charges including theft over $100,000, theft scheme, and other related offenses.
In a separate press release on Friday, American Legion Post 16 acknowledged that Waters was the former Post Commander.
“We are deeply disappointed by the alleged theft and the harm it has caused to our fraternal mission of supporting our veterans and our ability to support local nonprofits such as the fire department, the ambulance squad, and the chamber of commerce,” Stanley Cochrane American Legion Post 16 said through their attorneys. “The trust placed in our Post and the resources entrusted to us to serve veterans and our community are paramount.”
The Post says Waters has been suspended from his position and barred from the post. The Post’s Executive Committee is working to improve financial controls and oversight, according to members.
Maryland State Police say they investigated the alleged theft of funds generated through charitable operations at Crisfield American Legion Post 16. That investigation, according to police, found the total amount Waters allegedly stole was about $670,394. The alleged thefts occurred between 2021 and 2024, police say.
Maryland State Police say the investigation continues. Waters’ initial court appearance is currently scheduled for Feb. 11.