SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland is facing the possibility of its first sales tax increase in almost two decades, with a proposal from a Baltimore City lawmaker to raise the sales tax from 6% to 7%. However, a recent Gonzales opinion poll indicates that 60% of Maryland residents are opposed to the increase, with opposition rising to nearly 70% among those on the Eastern Shore.
As inflation continues to impact the cost of goods ranging from clothing to food, the proposed tax hike by Democratic Delegate Robbyn Lewis of Baltimore City has stirred debate. Lewis argues that the additional revenue is needed for Maryland's Transportation Trust Fund, which is projected to face a multi-billion dollar deficit over the next six years.
Republican Delegate Carl Anderton from Wicomico County strongly opposes the increase, pointing out that many Marylanders already shop in Delaware, where there is no sales tax. "Go up to Christiana Mall and look at all the Maryland tags that are in that parking lot. There's a reason. It's not because it's a lovely place to go. It's because everything is 6 percent cheaper," Anderton remarked.
Shoppers like Helen Darmetka also express concerns about the burden of an increased sales tax. "People are already paying so much for groceries and other things, and I think it's just gonna be a bit much because there are a lot more things than groceries that people need," Darmetka said.
While Carmeletta Cain says she is opposed to a sales tax increase, she says she expected it and would tolerate it if it improved Maryland's roads.
"Especially with Maryland roads, they're kind of terrible so if that's what the tax money's going for than I'm all for it," Cain said.
Governor Wes Moore's spokesperson has stated that the governor does not support raising taxes and that any tax-related discussions would require substantial justification.