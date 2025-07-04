OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department has identified a suspect in a theft and resisting arrest investigation that left an officer injured Thursday night.
Police say they were investigating a theft from a convenience store near 120th Street and Coastal Highway on July 3 when they stopped a possible suspect around 11:20 p.m. The suspect resisted arrest, according to police, and the encounter resulted in the injury of an officer.
The suspect then fled on foot. Police turned to the community for assistance in identifying and locating him.
On Friday, July 4, OCPD announced the suspect had been identified and thanked the public for their help. The suspect's identity was not yet made public, and police did not specify if he had been arrested.