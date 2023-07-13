BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has released details on a reported drowning yesterday near the Castaways Campground in Berlin.
According to the Bureau, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the tiki bar beach area of the Campgrounds on reports of a drowning.
Police say Ronald Lingenfelder, 65, of Owings Mill, Md., was found floating face down in the Sinepuxent Bay. Several people brought Lingenfelder ashore and lifesaving measures were conducted until EMS arrived, according to police. Lingenfelder was then taken to Atlantic General Hospital and pronounced dead.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating this death.