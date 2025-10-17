SALISBURY, Md. – Two popular chains may soon be brewing excitement and something sweet in Salisbury.
7 Brew
SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate says 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee has leased the property of a former bank at 1503 South Salisbury Boulevard, right at the corner of Route 13 and Milford Street near Salisbury University.
It'll be the city's first 7 Brew, serving hand-crafted coffees, teas, energy drinks, and smoothies.
The Arkansas-based chain now boasts more than 500 locations, though there's no official opening date yet for the Salisbury spot.
Crumbl Cookies
Meanwhile, dessert lovers can get excited about Crumbl Cookies.
SVN says a franchisee plans to open Crumbl's first Maryland Eastern Shore location at The Commons, 2717 North Salisbury Boulevard, Suite D, near Ulta, Papa Johns, and GameStop.
The bakery is famous for its oversized cookies and weekly rotating menu.
The real estate group says the doors are scheduled to open in early November.