BALTIMORE - Seven Maryland online sportsbooks are now live after the Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Wednesday issued them the sports wagering licenses required for operations.
On Monday, Nov. 21, all seven successfully completed controlled demonstrations, during which customers participated in live wagering. Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that the seven operators complied with all required procedures, and that their systems functioned properly.
The seven sportsbooks that were given clearance to launch at 9 a.m. Wednesday are:
- Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino in Perryville)
- BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill)
- BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World in Brooklyn Park)
- Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore)
- DraftKings (Crown MD Online Gaming)
- FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover)
- PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County)
“We’re excited to reach this milepost and have mobile wagering available to everyone with Thanksgiving Day football games coming up tomorrow,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “But at the same time, this is only a milepost. There are additional mobile sports wagering entities in the pipeline, and our work is ongoing as we guide them across the finish line.”
Another three mobile sportsbooks have been awarded licenses by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, and are preparing to launch:
- Betfred (operator for Long Shot’s in Frederick)
- BetParx (operator for Greenmount Station in Hampstead)
- Fanatics (operator for Maryland Stadium Sub/Washington Commanders in Landover)
Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff are working closely with all three to guide them through the operational requirements they must complete before being given clearance to launch. The timing of their launches has not been determined.
Sports wagering revenue figures for the month of November will be released on Monday, Dec. 12, and will include data on both mobile and retail sportsbooks. Revenue data will not be available prior to that date.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming officials predict mobile wagers from the 10 approved licensees alone could generate roughly $30 million in tax revenue in its first year and $100 million by year five. The state is allowed to grant up to 60 licenses.
SWARC received 21 applications for mobile sports wagering licenses, and Maryland Lottery and Gaming is in the process of conducting background investigations of the remaining 11 applicants. An applicant must be found qualified via Maryland Lottery and Gaming background investigation before SWARC can award a license. Applicants’ names are not disclosed until Maryland Lottery and Gaming completes their background investigations and schedules their qualification hearings.