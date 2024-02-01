FELTON, DE - The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) has rescued 76 animals from allegedly inhumane conditions in a Felton mobile home including dogs, cats, and a bird.
The OAW says they found the animals living in cramped and unsanitary conditions in the mobile home on Monday, January 29th after receiving a call from Delaware State Police regarding possible animal cruelty. OAW officers say they discovered 66 small breed dogs, 9 cats, and 1 bird living in the reportedly inhumane conditions. The dogs were found huddled together covered in feces, urine, and filth, the OAW says. The dogs’ ages ranged from newborn to senior, with none of them having been sterilized, according to Animal Welfare officers.
The animals were safely removed and taken to Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Rescue in Georgetown where they are currently receiving care and being assessed. OAW says they have varying degrees of medical issues including skin or eye issues or being underweight. All of them are infested with fleas according to OAW.
The Department of Animal Services says the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.
“No animal should have to live like this,” said DAS Captain Rebecca Stratton. “Thankfully we were alerted in time to prevent further neglect and remove the animals from the horrible conditions they were forced to endure.”
The BVSPCA is asking for the public’s assistance in meeting this emergency need and those interested in helping can visit bvspca.org/get-involved.