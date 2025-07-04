DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Dover that occurred Thursday evening.
Police say a Honda Accord was stopped at the intersection of Birchfield Drive and Forrest Avenue on July 3 at about 6 p.m. At the same time, investigators say a Hyundai Veloster was driving west on Forrest Avenue towards the intersection. According to police, the Honda passed the stop sign and entered the intersection, colliding with the Hyundai.
The driver of the Honda, a 76-year-old woman from Dover, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 17-year-old from Marydel, MD, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-698-8451.