SELBYVILLE, Del. - Chicken will be on the menu for many this Easter, after Mountaire Farms held their annual "Easter for Thousands" meal-packing event in Selbyville today.
Volunteers from across the First State gathered at Mountaire Farms of Delmarva to pack 8,000 meal boxes for families in need.
A roaster chicken, corn, green beans, applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, and brownie mix were included in each box, according to Mountaire Farms.
Organizers say each box feeds a family of four.
Nathaniel Leonard, a volunteer from Fenwick Island, brought his family out to give back.
"It's hard to get out our mindset... to think of giving more and more away," he says. "But whether it be through your hearts or financial means, to be able to give to our community, and grow our community, is the best action."
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer also attended the volunteer event today, helping to pack the boxes.
The governor posted on Facebook about the event, saying "Showing up for our neighbors is what Delaware is all about."