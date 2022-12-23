Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 PM 4.4 2.3 2.6 3 MAJOR 24/01 AM 2.6 0.5 1.1 3 NONE 24/01 PM 2.2 0.1 0.3 2 NONE 25/02 AM 1.7 -0.4 0.2 2 NONE 25/03 PM 2.0 -0.1 0.1 1 NONE 26/03 AM 1.9 -0.2 0.4 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 3.1 0.9 1.5 1 NONE 24/01 PM 3.1 0.9 0.5 1 NONE 25/01 AM 1.9 -0.3 0.2 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.6 0.4 0.1 1 NONE 26/02 AM 1.8 -0.4 0.1 1 NONE OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 PM 1.8 -0.7 0.2 1 NONE 24/08 AM 1.8 -0.7 -0.9 1 NONE 24/08 PM 1.1 -1.4 -0.8 1 NONE 25/09 AM 2.2 -0.3 -0.5 1 NONE 25/09 PM 1.7 -0.8 -0.2 1 NONE 26/10 AM 2.8 0.3 0.1 1 NONE &&