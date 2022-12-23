CAMDEN, Del.- An accidental fire sent an elderly woman to the hospital Friday morning in Camden.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 7:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Voshells Mill Star Hill Road.
An 83-year-old woman was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. She is currently in stable condition.
The state fire marshal deputies determined the fire was caused by combustibles stored too close to a central heating unit. The household items ignited causing the house to burn.
The damage is estimated to be $150,000. The American Red Cross was contacted and will be providing emergency assistance to the woman.