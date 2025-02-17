Seaford House Fire
Blades Volunteer Fire Co.

SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal has ruled a house fire on Griff’s Way in Seaford was intentionally set Sunday.

According to the fire marshal, multiple fire companies responded to the fire on February 16 just before 12:30 p.m. There, they found heavy flames billowing from the one-story home. Luckily, no one was inside at the time.

The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed the fire had been intentionally set. Robert Emmons, 87, of Seaford, was charged with 2nd degree arson and 1st degree reckless endangering. The Delaware Fire Marshal says damage is estimated at $700,000.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

