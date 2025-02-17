SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal has ruled a house fire on Griff’s Way in Seaford was intentionally set Sunday.
According to the fire marshal, multiple fire companies responded to the fire on February 16 just before 12:30 p.m. There, they found heavy flames billowing from the one-story home. Luckily, no one was inside at the time.
The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed the fire had been intentionally set. Robert Emmons, 87, of Seaford, was charged with 2nd degree arson and 1st degree reckless endangering. The Delaware Fire Marshal says damage is estimated at $700,000.