MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore announced Tuesday Maryland is being awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to develop a statewide career exploration program for seventh through twelfth grade students.
Officials say the program will have students create six-year plans, documenting skills, credentials, and experience, to share with potential employers, training or post-secondary education programs. The information will be stored online on a state-owned platform, in "learner wallets."
Officials say the funds will also go to expanding work-based learning through internships, student-run businesses, registered apprenticeships, and other projects.
“This grant allows schools access to state-of-the-art technology that connects students to opportunities in higher education or their desired career field – while expanding our many work-based learning programs – paving pathways to work, wages and wealth for Maryland high schoolers, so they can serve their communities and build a brighter future," says Gov. Moore.
They say more than half of the $9 million will go directly to school districts, and all school systems will participate in the career exploration system. The money will support data systems, connected to Maryland's emerging Learning and Employment Record, which officials say will create proof of what students and graduates have learned and are capable of.
“This grant provides the resources and tools that connect classroom learning to high-demand careers,” says State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright. “By modernizing how students plan, track, and showcase their skills, we are strengthening college and career readiness in our state.”
The grant runs from October 2026 to September 2029. The Division of College and Career Pathways in the MSDE Office of Teaching and Learning will lead implementation in partnership with local school systems, employers, higher education institutions, and statewide workforce partners.
Officials say the funding was secured with support from the Community Funding Accelerator, which helps communities identify and secure competitive public funding opportunities.