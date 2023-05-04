DOVER, Del. - One of Delaware's largest and longest running festivals will be back in town on Fri. May 5, and Sat. May 6, in Dover. The festival is full of free events and is dedicated to promoting the state's culture.
Dover Days Festival kicks off with fireworks on Fri. May 5, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Fireworks will be set off behind Legislative Hall, best viewed from Legislative Mall.
Dover Days Parade will be on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. and it will travel West on Loockerman St. from Park Dr. (parade review stand at Loockerman/Federal).
The Dover Days Festival will also be on Saturday and it will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Festival Spans State St, Federal St, and Legislative Ave (west to east) and Loockerman, North, The Green, and Water (north to south).
Each year’s Dover Days activities showcase the state’s history and heritage, as well as highlights from more contemporary times such as the parade, traditional Maypole Dancing, games, tethered hot air balloon rides, moon bounce village, over 100 craft and food vendors, music, colonial artisans’ village and historic re-enactment groups.