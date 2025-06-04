QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY- One person was killed and two others injured after a shooting south of Centreville.
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff says there was a large party at home on Centreville Road when gunshots rang out around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies say Christopher Parsley, 19, of Centreville, died at the scene. Two other victims were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.
Investigators believe that the suspect or suspects were at the party before the shooting.
The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff posted to their official Facebook page on Monday asking anyone at the party who may have taken photos or videos to share them with law enforcement. Sheriff Gary Hofmann says "even those not depicting the shooting itself, may contain critical information that could assist in identifying those responsible". Sheriff Hofmann adds that "We understand some individuals may be hesitant to share information out of fear of legal consequences related to underage drinking or drug use....Let us be clear: We are not seeking to prosecute anyone for those actions."
The Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the shooting. All tips can be anonymously submitted by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587) or online at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.
Those with information can also contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at Sheriff-Info@qac.org or by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.